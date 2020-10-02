$79.09 Million in Sales Expected for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) to post sales of $79.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.37 million and the highest is $87.80 million. Royal Caribbean Cruises posted sales of $3.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 97.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will report full year sales of $2.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $6.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.82) by ($1.31). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

In other news, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $38,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,887,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,228,274.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $88,704,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 274.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 60,072 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 213.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,014,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,647,000 after buying an additional 690,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 535.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 240,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after buying an additional 203,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL opened at $65.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.