Analysts Expect J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) will announce $2.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for J B Hunt Transport Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.39 billion and the lowest is $2.26 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services posted sales of $2.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will report full year sales of $9.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.38 billion to $10.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow J B Hunt Transport Services.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J B Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.95.

In other news, Director Gary Charles George sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $7,574,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,420.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrence D. Matthews sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $243,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,740 shares of company stock valued at $23,968,399 in the last three months. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 38.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 39.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 654.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 122.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT opened at $125.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.01 and a 200 day moving average of $117.31. J B Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $75.29 and a twelve month high of $144.35.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

