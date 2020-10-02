Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.65 Billion

Equities analysts expect Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) to announce sales of $2.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molson Coors Brewing’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.71 billion and the lowest is $2.58 billion. Molson Coors Brewing reported sales of $2.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing will report full year sales of $9.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.60 billion to $9.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.88 billion to $10.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Molson Coors Brewing.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. Molson Coors Brewing’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on TAP. ValuEngine lowered Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Brewing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.28 per share, with a total value of $105,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,755.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TAP opened at $32.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.13. Molson Coors Brewing has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

