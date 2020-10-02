Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.42 Million

Brokerages forecast that Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) will report sales of $164.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $155.00 million and the highest is $189.60 million. Oxford Industries posted sales of $241.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year sales of $780.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $738.20 million to $820.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $996.73 million, with estimates ranging from $950.20 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oxford Industries.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.23. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $191.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OXM shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 28.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth about $1,789,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 14,250 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 26.2% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,316 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,676 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $42.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $709.13 million, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $30.37 and a 1 year high of $77.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Industries (OXM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.