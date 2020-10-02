Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.10 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to post $3.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.11 billion and the lowest is $3.09 billion. Lam Research reported sales of $2.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year sales of $12.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.78 billion to $13.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.15 billion to $14.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $334.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Lam Research from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lam Research from $313.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.38.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total value of $3,421,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $3,527,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,037 shares of company stock worth $23,254,085 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 137.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $339.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $335.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.76. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $387.70. The company has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

