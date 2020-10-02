Brokerages Anticipate Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $459.16 Million

Equities research analysts expect Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to announce sales of $459.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $440.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $469.54 million. Eagle Materials reported sales of $414.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.47. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $428.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.01 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 12,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $999,088.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,628,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $125,347.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,604.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $86.97 on Friday. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $41.83 and a 52 week high of $97.10. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.12.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.