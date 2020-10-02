Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $502.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to post sales of $502.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $490.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $506.51 million. Check Point Software Technologies reported sales of $490.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $505.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, July 27th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $122.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.24.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $118.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.81 and its 200 day moving average is $111.95. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $130.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2,283.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $75,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

