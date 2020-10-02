MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $558.78 Million

Equities analysts predict that MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) will report $558.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $576.20 million and the lowest is $529.95 million. MEDNAX reported sales of $888.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $509.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.90 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 61.53%.

MD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on MEDNAX from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Nikolopoulos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $190,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MEDNAX in the first quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 82.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in MEDNAX in the first quarter worth $71,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in MEDNAX in the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in MEDNAX in the first quarter worth $126,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.46. MEDNAX has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.08.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

