$934.72 Million in Sales Expected for Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) will post sales of $934.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gartner’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $926.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $943.34 million. Gartner reported sales of $1.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gartner will report full-year sales of $3.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.39. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gartner from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $125.72 on Friday. Gartner has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $165.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 825 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total value of $107,728.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,606.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $1,304,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 794,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,627,417.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,130 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,732. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 694,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,117,000 after acquiring an additional 116,372 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 432,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

