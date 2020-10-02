Coats Group (LON:COA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $55.07

Coats Group PLC (LON:COA) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.07 and traded as high as $56.60. Coats Group shares last traded at $55.90, with a volume of 1,460,056 shares changing hands.

COA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 57 ($0.74) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 73.67 ($0.96).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 55.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 51.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.73. The stock has a market cap of $802.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96.

Coats Group plc manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides sewing threads; engineered yarns; metal, plastic, and spiral zippers; and interlinings and reflective tapes for apparel, automotive and other transport, composite, electronic textile, fashion accessories travel and luggage, footwear, household and recreation, medical, health and food, personal protection, wire and cable, and other applications.

