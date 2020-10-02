ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,272,284 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,822,014 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $431,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 100.2% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.65. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.17.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Raymond James lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Cfra cut ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

