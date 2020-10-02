Fmr LLC Has $434.50 Million Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,269,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030,626 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 6.00% of Mohawk Industries worth $434,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 510.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1,143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $135,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,937.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on MHK shares. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $119.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.20.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $98.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.53 and its 200 day moving average is $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.53. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.62 and a fifty-two week high of $153.05.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.