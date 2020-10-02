Fmr LLC Boosts Stake in Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,919,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $436,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 547.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $34,171,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $16,106,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 139.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 172.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KRTX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.09.

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $79.93 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $152.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.35 and a 200 day moving average of $84.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.30 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 92.12 and a current ratio of 92.13.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). On average, equities analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Heather Preston bought 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.36 per share, with a total value of $25,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $789,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $592,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,358,333 shares of company stock worth $103,829,578 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.