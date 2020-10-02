Fmr LLC Sells 503,261 Shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,328,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503,261 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.49% of British American Tobacco worth $439,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BTI. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,853,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,792,000 after buying an additional 280,086 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth $4,926,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 211.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 73,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 50,158 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 16.1% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 2.9% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on BTI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of BTI opened at $35.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.44 and its 200-day moving average is $36.25. British American Tobacco PLC has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

