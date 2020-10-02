Fmr LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,053,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662,708 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 12.45% of Regal Beloit worth $441,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 104.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 2.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 1.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 14.5% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

In other news, insider John C. Kunze sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.05, for a total transaction of $43,414.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at $378,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total value of $407,647.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,281.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,887. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Regal Beloit stock opened at $93.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.45 and a 200 day moving average of $82.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. Regal Beloit Corp has a 52 week low of $51.99 and a 52 week high of $103.32.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $634.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.32 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Corp will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.86%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Regal Beloit in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Regal Beloit from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.