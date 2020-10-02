Fmr LLC Sells 333,673 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,181,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 333,673 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.11% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $444,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKTR. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 88,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 220,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 10.0% in the second quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $18,564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

NKTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Cfra cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of NKTR opened at $16.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average is $20.49. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $48.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.76 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.38% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The company’s revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $26,888.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $30,075.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,235 shares of company stock worth $1,690,423 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

