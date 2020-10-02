Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,705,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $458,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 146.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1,023.3% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 59.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth about $145,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

In other VICI Properties news, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $198,996.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,243. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.79 per share, with a total value of $123,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,535.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 99.57 and a current ratio of 99.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.81. VICI Properties Inc has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $28.75.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $257.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.74 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 89.19%.

VICI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet raised VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Read More: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.