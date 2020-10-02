Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,756,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773,429 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 3.42% of Evergy worth $459,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVRG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 251,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,835,000 after buying an additional 28,725 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 561.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 63,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 54,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 393.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Evergy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.70.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $50.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.33. Evergy has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $76.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Evergy will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

Evergy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.