Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,884,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,886 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.86% of Waste Connections worth $457,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 1,094.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

In other news, VP James Little sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total value of $509,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,327.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $4,890,674.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 142,811 shares in the company, valued at $14,308,234.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections stock opened at $103.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 132.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.47. Waste Connections Inc has a twelve month low of $70.87 and a twelve month high of $105.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.70 and a 200-day moving average of $93.24.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WCN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.21.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.