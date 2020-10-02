Fmr LLC Has $469.67 Million Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,723,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 968,920 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 5.29% of The Western Union worth $469,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in The Western Union by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in The Western Union by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in The Western Union by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 813,221 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,743,000 after buying an additional 19,868 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in The Western Union by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 37,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 24,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in The Western Union by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,282,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,503,000 after purchasing an additional 274,611 shares during the period.

NYSE WU opened at $21.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.34. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.85.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 52.02%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WU. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

