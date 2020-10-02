Fmr LLC Decreases Position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,496,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 848,440 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.41% of PPL worth $477,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in PPL by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 134,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PPL by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,546,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,173,000 after purchasing an additional 179,319 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,124,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,753,000 after buying an additional 56,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 9,976 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PPL opened at $27.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Corp has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $36.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.22.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $29.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.69.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

