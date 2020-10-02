Fmr LLC Buys 1,764,222 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 107.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,402,269 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,764,222 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.10% of Fortinet worth $467,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $120.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.61. Fortinet Inc has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $151.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Fortinet had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $615.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $297,906.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $884,943.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,037 shares in the company, valued at $269,209.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,351 shares of company stock worth $6,979,883 over the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Fortinet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.35.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

