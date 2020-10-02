Fmr LLC Has $470.66 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,904,736 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 405,254 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.76% of Cadence Design Systems worth $470,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,803,000 after acquiring an additional 54,438 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 412.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 45,529 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 171,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total transaction of $1,563,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,386,729.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $4,949,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 802,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,394,629.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,763 shares of company stock valued at $17,733,007. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.45.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $108.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $117.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.33 and a 200-day moving average of $91.22.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $638.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.09 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 50.84% and a net margin of 41.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.