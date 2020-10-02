Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Stock Position Increased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,648,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,281,288 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.15% of Invitation Homes worth $485,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter.

In other Invitation Homes news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 80,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $2,366,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,109 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,944.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryce Blair sold 50,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 291,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,856 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,990 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INVH. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

INVH stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.25. Invitation Homes Inc has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $449.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.35 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

