Fmr LLC Has $465.46 Million Stock Holdings in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,488,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,905,349 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.09% of BJs Wholesale Club worth $465,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BJ. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 1,259.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 456,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,007,000 after buying an additional 422,742 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 115.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 376,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,028,000 after buying an additional 201,820 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 24.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 94,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth $1,870,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 3.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 312,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,652,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter.

BJs Wholesale Club stock opened at $41.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.40 and its 200 day moving average is $35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.41. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $47.46.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 17,420.37% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, SVP Graham Luce sold 22,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $916,041.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,559.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Laura L. Felice sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $279,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,607.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 390,037 shares of company stock worth $17,020,372. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut BJs Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BJs Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.32.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

