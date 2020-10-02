Fmr LLC Increases Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,983,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 659,549 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.52% of 3M worth $465,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,500,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,295,173,000 after purchasing an additional 116,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of 3M by 14.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,146,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,114,829,000 after purchasing an additional 910,485 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of 3M by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $877,940,000 after purchasing an additional 315,132 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 9,250.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $690,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of 3M by 2.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,751,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $512,839,000 after purchasing an additional 75,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.23.

NYSE:MMM opened at $158.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.45. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $182.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

