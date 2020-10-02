Fmr LLC Has $476.38 Million Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,808,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,176,040 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 7.47% of Williams-Sonoma worth $476,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 238,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,563,000 after buying an additional 95,709 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 100.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 184,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,070,000 after purchasing an additional 92,652 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 17.5% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 13,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth $1,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WSM shares. Argus raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $280,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,510 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,710.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total value of $1,691,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,350,107.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,408,350. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $93.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $101.73.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

