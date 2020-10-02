Fmr LLC Lowers Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,655,852 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,648,596 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $484,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 0.3% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 105,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.7% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.4% in the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 41,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.0% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 28,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $51.78 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $65.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.78.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HDB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HDFC Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

