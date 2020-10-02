Fmr LLC Increases Stock Position in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,532,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406,639 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.09% of Churchill Downs worth $470,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 35.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 98.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 49,534 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHDN opened at $169.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.00. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.90 and a 1 year high of $183.34.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $185.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 14,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $2,644,602.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,952,747.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $1,518,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,649.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,680 shares of company stock worth $4,343,122. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

