Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,722,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,322 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Verisk Analytics worth $463,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,503,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,866,000 after acquiring an additional 158,743 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,239,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,186,000 after acquiring an additional 756,410 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,163,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,324,000 after acquiring an additional 48,430 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 945,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,860,000 after purchasing an additional 41,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 884,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,546,000 after purchasing an additional 539,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $185.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 59.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.04. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.61 and a fifty-two week high of $193.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.66%.

In related news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.63, for a total value of $5,037,521.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,331,134.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 98,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.23, for a total transaction of $18,346,075.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,787 shares of company stock worth $40,920,756 over the last 90 days. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.15.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

