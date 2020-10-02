Fmr LLC Increases Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,016,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,449,824 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 13.73% of Cirrus Logic worth $495,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 50.0% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 29.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9,819.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Colliers Secur. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

In related news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $46,243.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,387.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $68.38 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $91.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.45 and a 200-day moving average of $64.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $242.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

