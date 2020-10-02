Fmr LLC Purchases 1,043,307 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,009,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043,307 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.96% of HP worth $488,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 51,784 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in HP by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in HP by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,068 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in HP by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in HP by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 14,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPQ opened at $19.00 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.97.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HP news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,883,219.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,145.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $919,399.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Standpoint Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.03.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

