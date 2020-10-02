Fmr LLC Purchases 1,670,546 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 88.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,564,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,670,546 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.12% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE worth $497,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 727.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4,506.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $166.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.56. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $180.61.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 40,000 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $5,843,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 5,318 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $797,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,534 shares of company stock worth $15,754,024 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.54.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

