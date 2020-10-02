Fmr LLC Has $498.22 Million Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,124,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,919,787 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $498,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 4.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 60.9% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 78.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 86.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Argus raised NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet lowered NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.05 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 162.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $715,062.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,032.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

