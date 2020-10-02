JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,924,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,833,660 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $503,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 15,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,590,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,135 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 74,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 49,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $912,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.