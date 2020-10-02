Fmr LLC Increases Holdings in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) by 361.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,443,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,749,655 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 4.43% of Dynatrace worth $505,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DT. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Dynatrace by 159.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 5.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 11.8% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 40.0% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 21,412,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $875,790,309.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $104,083.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,346.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,131,211 shares of company stock worth $905,210,326. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DT opened at $41.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.63. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.43.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The firm had revenue of $155.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DT shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Dynatrace from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dynatrace from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.61.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.