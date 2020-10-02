Fmr LLC Raises Position in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,562,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 514,263 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 14.87% of PVH worth $507,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in PVH by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 58,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 25,424 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of PVH by 285.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 203,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,785,000 after purchasing an additional 150,850 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of PVH by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter worth $464,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $42.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

NYSE PVH opened at $60.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.16. PVH Corp has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $108.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.52.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $2.56. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PVH Corp will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

