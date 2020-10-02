Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Stock Holdings Increased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,820,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,806 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 5.80% of Crown worth $509,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Crown by 12.2% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Crown by 171.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,559,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,500 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Crown by 15.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Crown by 76.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 641,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,754,000 after acquiring an additional 277,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Crown by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crown news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $417,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCK opened at $75.98 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.29.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Crown had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

