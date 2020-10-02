Fmr LLC Acquires 4,178 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 0.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,016,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.10% of CubeSmart worth $513,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CUBE. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 25.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,626,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,384 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 4.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,329,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,801,000 after purchasing an additional 329,753 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,443,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,760,000 after purchasing an additional 162,148 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 10.8% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,223,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,981,000 after purchasing an additional 410,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,924,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,921,000 after purchasing an additional 147,835 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CUBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BofA Securities upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded CubeSmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.91.

In related news, Director Marianne M. Keler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $314,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,333.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $32.96 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.55 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 78.11%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.