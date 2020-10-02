Fmr LLC Has $521.29 Million Stock Position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,718,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 854,299 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.94% of American International Group worth $521,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $548,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 16,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 355,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 180,419 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine lowered American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American International Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BofA Securities raised American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American International Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.47.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. American International Group Inc has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

In other American International Group news, CFO Elias F. Habayeb sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $168,903. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

