Fmr LLC Boosts Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,631,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,616 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $523,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,292,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $980,545,000 after purchasing an additional 803,856 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,644,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,529,000 after purchasing an additional 119,338 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,980,000 after purchasing an additional 344,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,186,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,882,000 after purchasing an additional 49,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,134,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,977,000 after purchasing an additional 28,532 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab stock opened at $197.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.21. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.92.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

