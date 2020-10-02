Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Decreased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,179,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,285,487 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Texas Instruments worth $530,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,057,000 after buying an additional 151,374 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,697.6% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,897,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,954,000 after buying an additional 1,792,160 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $2,771,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 31.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total value of $1,153,426.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,854.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $195,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,245.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $144.91 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $148.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.63. The company has a market cap of $132.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.25.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

