Fmr LLC Increases Holdings in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,295,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,801,226 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Eldorado Resorts worth $532,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Eldorado Resorts by 135.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,590,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,253,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 968.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ERI. BidaskClub cut Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $23.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Eldorado Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

ERI opened at $56.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $70.74.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

