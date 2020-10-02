Fmr LLC Boosts Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,158,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 688,981 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.60% of Equifax worth $542,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 324.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 286.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Bryson R. Koehler sold 8,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $1,319,478.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.69, for a total transaction of $100,460.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,303,414. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EFX opened at $158.01 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $103.01 and a one year high of $181.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.02, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.61.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.30. Equifax had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $982.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

Several brokerages have commented on EFX. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Stephens increased their target price on Equifax from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Equifax from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equifax from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Equifax from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equifax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.88.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

