Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,150,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 872,240 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 7.62% of Aspen Technology worth $533,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth about $39,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 1,528.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 47,024 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $127.76 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.07 and a twelve month high of $142.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.99 and a 200-day moving average of $104.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 59.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $250,709.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,025.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.14.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

