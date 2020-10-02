FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,510 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in FutureFuel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in FutureFuel by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,559 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in FutureFuel by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after buying an additional 64,683 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in FutureFuel by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,349 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in FutureFuel by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,820 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FF opened at $11.21 on Friday. FutureFuel Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $14.87. The company has a market capitalization of $490.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.02.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 60.74% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The company had revenue of $47.42 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FutureFuel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

FutureFuel Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

