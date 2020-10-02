Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $51,000 Investment in Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 135.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 48,827 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 50,398 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,484,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

In other Frequency Therapeutics news, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $103,365.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,402.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus bought 55,555 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 319,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,714 shares of company stock worth $916,389 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

FREQ opened at $19.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. Frequency Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $28.78.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $8.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.53% and a negative net margin of 38.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FREQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.