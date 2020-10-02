Fmr LLC Sells 9,939,742 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fmr LLC cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,630,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,939,742 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.25% of AT&T worth $532,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 83,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $202.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.93.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

