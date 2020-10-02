National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 318.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 16.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 22.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 78.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Western Life Group stock opened at $188.49 on Friday. National Western Life Group Inc has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $298.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.80. The company has a market cap of $685.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.12.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $13.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $216.02 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

