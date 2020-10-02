Fmr LLC Sells 30,842 Shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 760,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,842 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $540,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in CoStar Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 164.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in CoStar Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 9,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in CoStar Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CSGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CoStar Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $660.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CoStar Group from $780.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on CoStar Group from $695.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $820.67.

CSGP stock opened at $865.38 on Friday. CoStar Group Inc has a twelve month low of $500.24 and a twelve month high of $939.00. The company has a quick ratio of 14.01, a current ratio of 14.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $831.91 and its 200-day moving average is $709.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 106.57 and a beta of 1.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.18 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 19.76%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 15,584 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.16, for a total transaction of $13,217,725.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 7,596 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total value of $6,608,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,599 shares of company stock worth $21,825,114 over the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

